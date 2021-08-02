Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 609,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

