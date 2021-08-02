Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.32 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 814,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $378,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.5% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $9,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

