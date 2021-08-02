Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of XPO Logistics worth $43,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,684,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.