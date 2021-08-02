Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $42,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $449.26 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $450.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

