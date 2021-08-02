Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $38,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $400.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.16, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

