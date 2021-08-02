Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,569 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $40,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,939,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

