Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PQDI opened at $21.63 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54.

