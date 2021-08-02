Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

