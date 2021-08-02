ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.55 on Monday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $772.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.33.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

