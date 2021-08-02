Propy Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Propy has a market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $98,867.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Propy has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

About Propy

Propy is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.