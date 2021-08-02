ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,627 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.00 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

