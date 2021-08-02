ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.50.

