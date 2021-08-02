Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 1,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OGZPY stock remained flat at $$7.80 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 140,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

