Pulmonx (LUNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNG opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,318.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

