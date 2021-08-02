Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.24 ($122.64).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.10. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €106.35 ($125.12).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

