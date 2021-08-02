Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.63 million and $8,048.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00102934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.19 or 0.99925659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.00847008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

