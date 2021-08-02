Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $361.79 million and approximately $60.69 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00138524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,621.75 or 1.00140898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00846900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.