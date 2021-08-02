PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

