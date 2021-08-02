Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

HLT opened at $131.45 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

