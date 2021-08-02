Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised by Analyst

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.91 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

