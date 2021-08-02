Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.