Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $265.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.91. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

