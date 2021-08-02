Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $275.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.