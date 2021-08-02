Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

