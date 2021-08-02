Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

