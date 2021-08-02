Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Lifted by National Bank Financial

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.19.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$69.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.99. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.54 and a 1-year high of C$72.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.