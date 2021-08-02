Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut by Truist Securiti

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,199.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.