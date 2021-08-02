Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Raised by William Blair

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.44.

NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

