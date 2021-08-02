QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

