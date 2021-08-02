QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QNST stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.
