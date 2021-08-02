QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QNST stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

