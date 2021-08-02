Quixant (LON:QXT) PT Raised to GBX 225

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:QXT opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Thursday. Quixant has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.50.

In other Quixant news, insider Francis Small purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

