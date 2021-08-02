Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

