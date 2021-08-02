Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Rafael by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rafael by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rafael by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. 265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,321. The stock has a market cap of $876.84 million, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 2.33. Rafael has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

