RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.04 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. RAI Finance has a market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 0.99891621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.18 or 0.00844594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

