Raydium (RAY) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00008326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $188.85 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,073,540 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

