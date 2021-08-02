Raymond James Analysts Give Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$530.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

