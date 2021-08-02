Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIAFF. B. Riley boosted their target price on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, upgraded Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF opened at $5.54 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.