Raymond James Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $406.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $384.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

