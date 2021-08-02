Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$44.50

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

