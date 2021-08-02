Raymond James Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.77.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.