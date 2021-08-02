Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.