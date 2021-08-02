Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Hits $5.76 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

