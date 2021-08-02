Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of RC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

