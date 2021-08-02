Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RLLMF. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of RLLMF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.