Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.04.

REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Real Matters has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

