Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.530-$3.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

