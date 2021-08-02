Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/30/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Vista Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,907. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

