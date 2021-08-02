Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA: DWNI) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.50 ($61.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/6/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/1/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/14/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was given a new €53.80 ($63.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA DWNI traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €52.64 ($61.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,111 shares. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.53.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

