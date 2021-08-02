ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $67.70 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.70 million and $100,109.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.30 or 0.99560684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.01044752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00350929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00411036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004919 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

