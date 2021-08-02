Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 65.4% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $3,893,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

